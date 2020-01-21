Global  

Don't want daughter to think phone is everything, says Verlander's model wife Kate Upton

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
American baseball star Justin Verlander's model wife Kate Upton plans to monitor her use of technology in order to set an example to her daughter.

Justin, 36, and Kate, 27, are married since 2017 and have a daughter, Genevieve, one. "I think my husband wants me to throw my phone away. We talk about it in the house all the...
