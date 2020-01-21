|
Don't want daughter to think phone is everything, says Verlander's model wife Kate Upton
|
|
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
American baseball star Justin Verlander's model wife Kate Upton plans to monitor her use of technology in order to set an example to her daughter.
Justin, 36, and Kate, 27, are married since 2017 and have a daughter, Genevieve, one. "I think my husband wants me to throw my phone away. We talk about it in the house all the...
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Kate Upton confronted by animal rights activists
Model and actress Kate Upton was targeted by angry animal rights activists on Wednesday over her partnership with officials at winter clothing company Canada Goose.
Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:47Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this