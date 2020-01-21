Global  

Forget Man Utd, Jack Grealish is good enough for Liverpool, says Stan Collymore

Daily Star Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Forget Man Utd, Jack Grealish is good enough for Liverpool, says Stan CollymoreJack Grealish has been linked with a move to Man Utd after several top performances for Aston Villa in the Premier League this season
Recent related news from verified sources

Collymore claims rising PL star could develop into one of Europe's best midfielders at Liverpool

Stan Collymore has said that Jack Grealish should join Liverpool over Manchester United if he leaves Aston Villa.
Football FanCast

Jack Grealish urged to forget Man United and wait for Liverpool FC interest

Jack Grealish should ignore a potential move to Manchester United and wait for Liverpool FC to show interest in the Aston Villa captain, according to Stan...
The Sport Review

