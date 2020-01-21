Forget Man Utd, Jack Grealish is good enough for Liverpool, says Stan Collymore



Recent related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man City Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side head to Aston Villa looking to close the gap on Liverpool, who are currently 14 points ahead of the current Premier League champions. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Collymore claims rising PL star could develop into one of Europe's best midfielders at Liverpool Stan Collymore has said that Jack Grealish should join Liverpool over Manchester United if he leaves Aston Villa.

Football FanCast 4 days ago



Jack Grealish urged to forget Man United and wait for Liverpool FC interest Jack Grealish should ignore a potential move to Manchester United and wait for Liverpool FC to show interest in the Aston Villa captain, according to Stan...

The Sport Review 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this