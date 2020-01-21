Global  

Clarity of mind really crucial: Kohli ahead of New Zealand series

Sify Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Ahead of the New Zealand series, India skipper Virat Kohli stressed that they need 'clarity of mind' as they are going to play in the away conditions.
Recent related news from verified sources

IND vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma injuries spell trouble for Virat Kohli

IND vs NZ: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma injuries spell trouble for Virat Kohli*New Delhi:* The Indian cricket team on Tuesday grappled with a couple of major injury concerns ahead of their away assignment against New Zealand with opener...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SifyHindu

Sachin Tendulkar: We have the ammunition to compete in New Zealand

*New Delhi:* The pitches in New Zealand have become a lot more batting-friendly over the years, says iconic former batsman Sachin Tendulkar, insisting that India...
Mid-Day

