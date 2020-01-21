Global  

Inter Milan set to make late transfer swoop for Rangers star Alfredo Morelos

Daily Star Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Inter Milan set to make late transfer swoop for Rangers star Alfredo MorelosRangers forward Alfredo Morelos is being chased by Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as he looks to strengthen his squad
Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Christian Eriksen completes his switch from Tottenham to Inter Milan.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Is Inter the right move for Giroud? [Video]Is Inter the right move for Giroud?

The Transfer Talk panel debate whether a move to Inter Milan makes sense for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud at this late stage of his career.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rangers at risk of losing Alfredo Morelos as Sevilla plot transfer move

Rangers at risk of losing Alfredo Morelos as Sevilla plot transfer moveAlfredo Morelos has been linked with a move to Sevilla this month, following the departure of Javier Hernandez to MLS side LA Galaxy
Daily Star Also reported by •Daily Record

Barcelona ready to benefit from Inter haggling to grab Tottenham star

Barcelona are reportedly looking to steal a march on Inter Milan as they plot a late move for a Tottenham star. The post Barcelona ready to benefit from Inter...
Team Talk Also reported by •Daily Star

