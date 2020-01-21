Global  

Katie Boulter beaten by fifth seed Elina Svitolina in opening round of Australian Open

Independent Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Boulter was beaten 6-4 7-5 by fifth seed Svitolina
After early Slam defeats, Thiem relieved to be in second round

After losing in the first round of the last two Grand Slams, Australian Open fifth seed Dominic Thiem was a relieved man on Tuesday as he cruised into the second...
Reuters

