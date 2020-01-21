Global  

F1 legend Michael Schumacher "very altered and deteriorated" claims Italian doctor

Daily Star Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
F1 legend Michael Schumacher very altered and deteriorated claims Italian doctorSchumacher has not been seen in public since his devastating ski accident in the French Alps in December 2013 - with updates few and far between
Motorsport: Italian doctor leaks update on Michael Schumacher's health, says he's 'very altered and deteriorated'

Motorsport: Italian doctor leaks update on Michael Schumacher's health, says he's 'very altered and deteriorated'An Italian neurosurgeon claims ex-Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher is unrecognisable compared to the way the world remembers him.The seven-time...
New Zealand Herald

Michael Schumacher news: F1 legend's health 'very altered and deteriorated' says Italian neurosurgeon

The seven-time F1 world champion suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013 and has not been seen in public since
Independent


