Ishant suffers Grade 3 tear, in doubt for NZ Tests Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Senior India pacer Ishant Sharma is doubtful for Test series against New Zealand after he suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle while playing for Delhi in their Ranji Trophy encounter against Vidarbha at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. 👓 View full article

