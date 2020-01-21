Global  

Man Utd boss Solskjaer says Neville has picked wrong time to debate Woodward and recruitment

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville has chosen the wrong time to debate the future of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the club’s recruitment policy. Neville hit out at Woodward after United’s 2-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday left them 30 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men in […]

The post Man Utd boss Solskjaer says Neville has picked wrong time to debate Woodward and recruitment appeared first on Soccer News.
Manchester United legend Gary Neville calls on club to SACK Ed Woodward over poor recruitment

Ed Woodward should be sacked by Manchester United, believes former Red Devils captain Gary Neville. Neville presided Man United’s executive vice-chairman over...
talkSPORT

Solskjaer refuses to take Neville to task over Woodward transfer jibe

Solskjaer insists now is not the time to dwell on United's transfer record after he refused to discuss Gary Neville's criticism. The post Solskjaer refuses to...
Team Talk

