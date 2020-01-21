Man Utd boss Solskjaer says Neville has picked wrong time to debate Woodward and recruitment

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville has chosen the wrong time to debate the future of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the club’s recruitment policy. Neville hit out at Woodward after United’s 2-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday left them 30 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men in […]



