Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is staying positive as he aims for a safe return from a back injury, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rashford is set to miss at least six weeks after suffering a stress fracture in his back in United’s FA Cup victory over Wolves on Wednesday. His injury leaves United without their leading […]



The post Rashford in good spirits despite injury lay off – Solskjaer appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

