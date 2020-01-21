Global  

Rashford in good spirits despite injury lay off – Solskjaer

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is staying positive as he aims for a safe return from a back injury, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rashford is set to miss at least six weeks after suffering a stress fracture in his back in United’s FA Cup victory over Wolves on Wednesday. His injury leaves United without their leading […]

Rashford in good spirits despite injury lay off – Solskjaer
News video: Rashford's back problem 'new injury', says Solskjaer

Rashford's back problem 'new injury', says Solskjaer 01:01

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted Marcus Rashford's back injury is a fresh problem. United and England striker Rashford is facing a lengthy lay-off after suffering a stress fracture in last week's FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves.

United on the right track insists Solskjaer as team reel from Rashford blow [Video]United on the right track insists Solskjaer as team reel from Rashford blow

Manchester United’s Solskjaer confirms Marcus Rashford will be on the sidelines for an extended time while also saying his team have made "strides forward” despite 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:30Published

Man United's Solskjaer expects Rashford to miss Liverpool clash [Video]Man United's Solskjaer expects Rashford to miss Liverpool clash

RESENDING WITH SHOTLIST SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (FILE APRIL 9, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. MARCUS RASHFORD AT MANCHESTER UNITED TRAINING MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 17, 2020) (MUTV -

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:29Published


