Liverpool legend Steve Nicol branded ‘AN IDIOT’ for saying he’d prefer ‘Invincible’ title win over another Champions League trophy

talkSPORT Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Andy Goldstein was forced to apologise for Jason Cundy on behalf of talkSPORT on Monday night for calling Liverpool legend Steve Nicol ‘an idiot’ LIVE ON AIR. Things got heated between the former Chelsea defender and Nicol, after the Anfield great said he would prefer to see Jurgen Klopp’s side lift the Premier League as […]
