Arsenal fans debate Gilberto Silva’s verdict on Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira

Daily Star Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Arsenal fans debate Gilberto Silva’s verdict on Granit Xhaka and Lucas TorreiraArsenal hero Silva praised Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira for bringing ‘stability and confidence’ to the team but not every Gunners fan agreed
Mikel Arteta on Xhaka's decision to stay at Arsenal [Video]Mikel Arteta on Xhaka's decision to stay at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta explains how he managed to win over Granit Xhaka, with the Swiss midfielder now set to stay at Arsenal this month.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Is Granit Xhaka’s Arsenal Career OVER After Reaction To Fans Booing?! | W&L [Video]Is Granit Xhaka’s Arsenal Career OVER After Reaction To Fans Booing?! | W&L

Yesterday was a dark day for Arsenal, they threw away a 2 goal lead and booed off their captain who responded to the fans with what could possibly be the last time he wears the jersey.

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 24:28Published


Mikel Arteta gives Lucas Torreira injury update Arsenal fans will love ahead of Sheffield United

Arsenal's Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira went off injured at half time in the Gunners' 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League...
Football.london Also reported by •Daily StarThe Sport Review

Granit Xhaka's renaissance is proof that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal revolution is well underway

Granit Xhaka's renaissance is proof that Mikel Arteta's Arsenal revolution is well underwayAt the start of this month Granit Xhaka looked bound to leave Arsenal - now he has scarcely looked more important
Football.london


