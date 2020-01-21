Global  

China: Mystery flu-like virus claims sixth victim

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
The death toll from a mysterious flu-like virus in China climbed to 6 on Tuesday as new cases surged beyond 300 and authorities fretted about the added risk from millions of Chinese travelling for the Lunar New Year holiday. Round the world, airports tightened screening of travellers from China as officials confirmed the coronavirus strain is contagious between humans.
