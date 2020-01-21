China: Mystery flu-like virus claims sixth victim

wahidah 娃依达 RT @AFP: The number of people infected by a mystery SARS-like virus that has killed two people in China is likely hundreds more than offici… 1 hour ago Lorets15 RT @TheManilaTimes: A five-year-old Chinese boy who traveled from Wuhan in China to Cebu City could be the Philippines’ first severe acute… 2 hours ago The Manila Times A five-year-old Chinese boy who traveled from Wuhan in China to Cebu City could be the Philippines’ first severe ac… https://t.co/jt6tVyxlXt 2 hours ago [ Shadowbanned ] B Endy RT @cannotrunfast: The death tolls will rise exponentially over the coming weeks. This mystery virus will go thru the Chinese population li… 6 hours ago Democracy Watch News RT @HongKongFP: A new cartoon by Chinese artist @Badiucao as a SARS-like virus breaks out in Wuhan, China. Full coverage: https://t.co/p5nK… 6 hours ago DogWhisperer The death tolls will rise exponentially over the coming weeks. This mystery virus will go thru the Chinese populati… https://t.co/r514botk02 9 hours ago dean moriarty RT @tmtjanarcilla: A five-year-old Chinese boy who traveled from Wuhan in China to Cebu City could be the Philippines’ first severe acute r… 10 hours ago Jan Arcilla A five-year-old Chinese boy who traveled from Wuhan in China to Cebu City could be the Philippines’ first severe ac… https://t.co/8ZLyAeVBD2 10 hours ago