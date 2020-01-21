Delhi: After 6-hr wait, Kejriwal files nomination

🇬🇧😂🏴God®🇲🇳Khuda™️😂Bhagwan©️😡👍☀️🇧🇹😒🗺📌 RT @NewIndianXpress: After waiting for over 6 hours, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal files nomination for Assembly polls on deadline day https://t… 3 minutes ago NDH RT @waglenikhil: Delhi elections: Kejriwal waits six hours to file nomination, AAP accuses BJP of impeding process https://t.co/7eyYCe1zS6 51 minutes ago Abdul Gaffar 'Conspiracy,' Says AAP After Kejriwal Made to Wait 6 Hours to File Nomination https://t.co/eeemxgpLuQ via @thewire_in 2 hours ago Times of News After 6-Hour Wait, Arvind Kejriwal Files Nomination for Delhi Assembly Polls on Deadline Day https://t.co/KkQOIOCMjR 5 hours ago 24x7 Breaking NEWS Kejriwal had to wait seven hours to fill the candidature form (PTI) New Delhi, Ta. January 21, 2020, Tuesday As i… https://t.co/HRinyN4i83 7 hours ago sabs #kejriwal files nomination papers after 6 hour wait.. #delhipolls https://t.co/Z1JwC3RX1D 13 hours ago Atul Maurya🇮🇳 RT @scroll_in: When the chief minister arrived at the election office, he saw scores of candidates waiting ahead of him. Most of them did n… 14 hours ago scroll.in When the chief minister arrived at the election office, he saw scores of candidates waiting ahead of him. Most of t… https://t.co/AwrZ611KLZ 14 hours ago