Delhi: After 6-hr wait, Kejriwal files nomination

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination after waiting for over six hours on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party said. Kejriwal was 45th in queue to file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency from where he had registered a landslide victory defeating Congress' Sheila Dikshit in the 2015 assembly election.
