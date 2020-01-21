Delhi: After 6-hr wait, Kejriwal files nomination

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination after waiting for over six hours on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party said. Kejriwal was 45th in queue to file his nomination from the New Delhi constituency from where he had registered a landslide victory defeating Congress' Sheila Dikshit in the 2015 assembly election.
Kejriwal was forced to wait in line to file his nomination as there were more than 40 candidates ahead of him who were at the Returning Officer's office to file...
The Election Commission on Tuesday (January 21) rejected reports that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was deliberately made to wait for over six hours by...