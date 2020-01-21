Global  

Confirmed: Aston Villa player has medical ahead of transfer

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Confirmed: Aston Villa player has medical ahead of transferAston Villa transfer news includes January departure from AVFC getting closer as defender opts for Portugal move.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta

Premier League transfer round-up: Aston Villa sign Mbwana Samatta 01:25

 Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window as Aston Villa bring in highly-rated striker Mbwana Samatta from Genk.

'Transfer window crucial for Villa' [Video]'Transfer window crucial for Villa'

The transfer window is crucial to Aston Villa's chances of survival, says former player Lee Hendrie.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aston Villa player completes a medical as transfer moves closer

Aston Villa player completes a medical as transfer moves closerAston Villa transfer news | Jonathan Kodjia is poised to leave AVFC for a move to Qatar
Sutton Coldfield Observer Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserDaily StarTamworth Herald

"2020 is wild", "I'm so confused" - Many Aston Villa fans react to fresh transfer link

Aston Villa fans have been reacting to links with PSV Eindhoven, who is also rumoured to be a player of interest for FC Cincinatti.
Football FanCast Also reported by •Walsall AdvertiserTamworth HeraldSutton Coldfield Observer

