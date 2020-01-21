Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh to coach Ricky Ponting XI, Shane Warne XI in bushfire fundraiser match

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh are set to coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI respectively in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Australian cricket legends return for bushfire fundraiser Australian cricket legends announced on Sunday that they are coming out of retirement for a one-off match to support the bushfire relief efforts. Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:48Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Sport24.co.za | Tendulkar, Walsh to coach Aussie bushfire relief match Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will coach star-studded teams in a charity match to raise funds for victims of Australia's bushfires.

News24 3 days ago



Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh to coach teams in bushfire charity match *Sydney:* Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach the star-studded Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI...

Mid-Day 3 days ago





Tweets about this