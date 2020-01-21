Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh to coach Ricky Ponting XI, Shane Warne XI in bushfire fundraiser match

Zee News Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowler Courtney Walsh are set to coach the Ponting XI and Warne XI respectively in the Bushfire Cricket Bash.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian cricket legends return for bushfire fundraiser [Video]Australian cricket legends return for bushfire fundraiser

Australian cricket legends announced on Sunday that they are coming out of retirement for a one-off match to support the bushfire relief efforts. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Tendulkar, Walsh to coach Aussie bushfire relief match

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh will coach star-studded teams in a charity match to raise funds for victims of Australia's bushfires.
News24

Sachin Tendulkar, Courtney Walsh to coach teams in bushfire charity match

*Sydney:* Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh will coach the star-studded Ricky Ponting XI and Shane Warne XI...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.