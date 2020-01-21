Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NFL playoff bracket 2020: Super Bowl date, time, postseason schedule and results, TV channel, watch online

CBS Sports Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for the 2020 NFL postseason
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

When is 2020 Super Bowl: Schedule, date, time, TV channel, live stream, what to know about Super Bowl LIV

Here's everything to know about Super Bowl LIV, which is just around the corner
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2020: 49ers vs. Chiefs start time, TV channel, watch online, odds, plus full playoff results

All the information you need to know for Super Bowl LIV and about how we got here
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.