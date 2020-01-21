Rugby: Israel Folau begins talks to make move to New York rugby league franchise

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Israel Folau has begun discussions to launch a return to the rugby league field. The Daily Telegraph reports the New York franchise, which joins the British competition this season, made a pitch to Folau in a phone call recently.The... Israel Folau has begun discussions to launch a return to the rugby league field. The Daily Telegraph reports the New York franchise, which joins the British competition this season, made a pitch to Folau in a phone call recently.The... 👓 View full article

