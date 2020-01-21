Global  

Rugby: Israel Folau begins talks to make move to New York rugby league franchise

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Rugby: Israel Folau begins talks to make move to New York rugby league franchiseIsrael Folau has begun discussions to launch a return to the rugby league field. The Daily Telegraph reports the New York franchise, which joins the British competition this season, made a pitch to Folau in a phone call recently.The...
Recent related news from verified sources

Israel Folau joins Super League side Catalans Dragons and commits to not expressing his religious views in public

Super League side Catalans Dragons have confirmed the controversial signing of former Australia rugby union international Israel Folau.
Independent Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC SportNews24

Folau moves to Europe, faces backlash over anti-gay views

PERPIGNAN, France (AP) — Israel Folau, the rugby star who was fired by Australia for social media posts that contained anti-gay views, was facing a widespread...
Seattle Times


