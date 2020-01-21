Global  

Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City: All the latest transfer news as Blues visit The Riverside

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Middlesbrough vs Birmingham City: All the latest transfer news as Blues visit The RiversideAll the latest news, views, build-up, action and reaction from The Riverside as Birmingham City take on Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough.
Recent related news from verified sources

'Bargains bucket' - Birmingham City fans react to latest striker link

'Bargains bucket' - Birmingham City fans react to latest striker linkIt has been claimed Blues, Wigan and Middlesbrough are looking at a striker who could be allowed to leave on loan at some point this month
Walsall Advertiser

'Such a waste' - Birmingham City fans react to latest transfer rumour

'Such a waste' - Birmingham City fans react to latest transfer rumourThe 21-year-old only joined Blues in the summer, signing from La Liga outfit Valencia on a three-year deal - but has already been linked with a move away
Sutton Coldfield Observer

