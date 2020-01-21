Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NFL set to experiment with alternative to onside kick at the Pro Bowl

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
The NFL will allow teams in this year's Pro Bowl to try a fourth-and-15 attempt as an alternative to trying an onside kick.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: 5 Minnesota Vikings Players Added To 2020 Pro Bowl

5 Minnesota Vikings Players Added To 2020 Pro Bowl 00:28

 Five Minnesota Vikings players have been added to the 2020 Pro Bowl as replacements. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tuesday surprise! Chiefs fan wins tickets to Super Bowl LIV [Video]Tuesday surprise! Chiefs fan wins tickets to Super Bowl LIV

One lucky Chiefs fan was surprised Tuesday with the ultimate football prize as former Pro Bowl offensive guard Will Shields and members of the NFL Extra Points Credit Card team showed up to her office..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:00Published

Super Bowl MVP Von Miller On Finding Love At First Sight [Video]Super Bowl MVP Von Miller On Finding Love At First Sight

NFL superstar Von Miller shares his thoughts on Drew Pearson’s Hall of Fame snub, finding love, and establishing his charity – Von’s Vision.

Credit: Tamron Hall     Duration: 04:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NFL set to experiment with alternative to onside kick at Pro Bowl

The NFL will allow teams in this year's Pro Bowl to try a fourth-and-15 attempt as an alternative to trying an onside kick.
USATODAY.com

Pro Bowl to let scoring team keep possession, face 4th down

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Pro Bowl is adding a new twist that could reward teams for taking a risk. The NFL announced Tuesday that its upcoming all-star game in...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.