NFL set to experiment with alternative to onside kick at the Pro Bowl

The NFL will allow teams in this year's Pro Bowl to try a fourth-and-15 attempt as an alternative to trying an onside kick.



Pro Bowl to let scoring team keep possession, face 4th down ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Pro Bowl is adding a new twist that could reward teams for taking a risk. The NFL announced Tuesday that its upcoming all-star game in...

