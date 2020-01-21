So just what length would you go to for a free ticket to the Super Bowl?

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Study finds food is taking center field at this year's Super Bowl party Food is officially more important than the game when it comes to reasons for attending a Super Bowl party, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 American adults asked respondents the top reasons.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published 4 days ago What Would You Give Up For A Super Bowl Ticket? What would you give up to watch your favorite team play live in a Super Bowl? Would you give up a kidney? or your favorite food? or break up with your significant other? Some fans say they would.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Looking for tickets to the Super Bowl? Get ready to pay It's been 50 years since the Kansas City Chiefs appeared in the Super Bowl, so attending the National Football League championship this year is being seen by...

bizjournals 5 days ago





Tweets about this IZAFoodie Survey Finds Many Fans Would Give Up Sex For A Year For A Free Super Bowl Ticket - CBS Miami...… https://t.co/J6Bwoc0qSh 5 days ago Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Survey Finds Many Fans Would Give Up Sex For A Year For A Free Super Bowl Ticket… https://t.co/2VQnPF9VPA 6 days ago