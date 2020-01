Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

LA Galaxy have announced the signing of striker Javier Hernandez from Sevilla. The former Manchester United forward moves to MLS after spending just four months back in LaLiga with Julen Lopetegui’s side. Hernandez, who scored three goals in 15 appearances for Sevilla, will reportedly become the highest-paid player in the United States on a base […]



