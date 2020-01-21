Rugby: All Black Luke Jacobson gives his verdict on Warrenball ahead of Chiefs' Super Rugby season Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

All Black loose forward Luke Jacobson has revealed less is more when it comes to Warren Gatland's coaching sessions at the Chiefs.The date of Jacobson's return is still up in the air as he makes his way back from concussion issues... All Black loose forward Luke Jacobson has revealed less is more when it comes to Warren Gatland's coaching sessions at the Chiefs.The date of Jacobson's return is still up in the air as he makes his way back from concussion issues... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Chiefs coach Warren Gatland opens up on Damian McKenzie's All Black future Damian McKenzie has been earmarked for fullback at the Chiefs with new coach Warren Gatland hoping the little playmaker will line up in the opening Super Rugby...

New Zealand Herald 1 week ago



Rugby: Less looks like more for Chiefs All Blacks loose forward Luke Jacobson has revealed less is more when it comes to Warren Gatland's coaching sessions at the Chiefs.The date of Jacobson's return...

New Zealand Herald 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this