Canadian centre Dwight Powell plays big role in Mavericks' potent offence

CBC.ca Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Dwight Powell's contributions to the Dallas Mavericks' NBA-leading offence might not be as apparent to the casual observer as those of his flashier teammates.
Mavericks center Powell injures right Achilles tendon

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks lost starting center Dwight Powell to a right Achilles tendon injury in the first quarter of their game Tuesday night...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports

Leonard scores 36 to lead Clippers past Mavericks 110-107

DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points, Landry Shamet hit two clutch 3-pointers late and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-107...
Seattle Times


