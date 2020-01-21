Oilers' AHLer Brandon Manning suspended 5 games for using racial slur Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

The American Hockey League has suspended Bakersfield Condors defenceman Brandon Manning five games for using a racial slur against Ontario Reign left-winger Bokondji Imama in a game on Monday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this