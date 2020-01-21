Global  

Byron Scott: Lakers would have to give up too much for Derrick Rose

FOX Sports Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Byron Scott: Lakers would have to give up too much for Derrick RoseByron Scott joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to talk Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why he doesn't think the Lakers should go after Derrick Rose.
