Byron Scott: Lakers would have to give up too much for Derrick Rose Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Byron Scott joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to talk Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why he doesn't think the Lakers should go after Derrick Rose. Byron Scott joins Marcellus Wiley and Jason Whitlock to talk Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why he doesn't think the Lakers should go after Derrick Rose. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Byron Scott: Lakers' blowout loss to Celtics 'didn't tell me anything' Former Los Angeles Lakers player and coach Byron Scott joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers being blown out by the Boston...

FOX Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this