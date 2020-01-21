Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man City player ratings as Sergio Aguero makes instant impact vs Sheffield United

Daily Star Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Man City player ratings as Sergio Aguero makes instant impact vs Sheffield UnitedMan City claimed all three points against Sheffield United thanks to Sergio Aguero but Dean Henderson did his England hopes no harm
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City

Premier League match preview: Sheffield United v Manchester City 01:23

 Manchester City will travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in the Premier League, here we take an in-depth look at the tie.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kompany: Aguero is a legend [Video]Kompany: Aguero is a legend

Vincent Kompany says his former Man City team-mate Sergio Aguero is legendary after breaking new Premier League records.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:17Published

Match Preview: Manchester City v Sheffield United [Video]Match Preview: Manchester City v Sheffield United

Match preview of the upcoming Premier League game between Manchester City and Sheffield United at the Etihad.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Aguero strikes as Man City blunt Blades

Sergio Aguero sealed a 1-0 win for Premier League holders Manchester City against Sheffield United on Tuesday evening.
News24 Also reported by •FOX SportsBBC NewsIndependentSeattle TimesJapan Today

Man City player ratings: Raheem Sterling and Rodri struggle against battling Man Utd

Man City player ratings: Raheem Sterling and Rodri struggle against battling Man UtdMan City player ratings: Raheem Sterling failed to find his rhythm as Man Utd won 1-0 at the Etihad
Daily Star


Tweets about this

socclab

Soccer Lab Manchester City beat Sheffield United 1-0 at Bramall Lane in the Premier League thanks to a Sergio Aguero goal, her… https://t.co/SDGzWp0KIH 1 week ago

snb188

SportsNews & Betting Manchester City needed to call on Sergio Aguero to see off a spirited Sheffield United side 1-0 as Aymeric Laporte… https://t.co/5e1IJjsd88 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.