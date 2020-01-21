Mia Yim vs. Kay Lee Ray (Pre-Show Match) Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Mia Yim will battle Kay Lee Ray during the Worlds Collide Pre-Show, streaming this Saturday at 6:30 ET/3:30 PT on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter and more! 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this