You Might Like

Tweets about this The Courier SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tiger Woods won't have to wait until he's 50 to enter the World Golf Hall of Fame. https://t.co/QTKehWctU5 2 hours ago Golf Guide Directory Changes to Hall of Fame and a quick entry for Tiger Woods https://t.co/74WieDneuV #sports 12 hours ago WXYZ Detroit RT @BradGalli: Changes to golf’s Hall of Fame mean Tiger Woods will get in the next time there’s a vote. https://t.co/MPpI67us2y 12 hours ago Brad Galli Changes to golf’s Hall of Fame mean Tiger Woods will get in the next time there’s a vote. https://t.co/MPpI67us2y 12 hours ago Bob Roff Changes to Hall of Fame and a quick entry for Tiger Woods https://t.co/lw2TZvENw0 via @therepublicnews 17 hours ago Anand Pandey RT @NewDelhiTimes: Changes to Hall of Fame and a quick entry for Tiger Woods https://t.co/RHPwMUuV2x https://t.co/INGj4Zvcaz 17 hours ago New Delhi Times Changes to Hall of Fame and a quick entry for Tiger Woods https://t.co/RHPwMUuV2x https://t.co/INGj4Zvcaz 18 hours ago Tony De Vos RT @TrailersNowGA: Read this: "Changes to Hall of Fame and a Quick Entry for Tiger Woods" by The Associated Press v… https://t.co/BkDekbynnY 18 hours ago