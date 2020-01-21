Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Transfer rumours: Aguero, Silva, Fernandes, Bellingham, Bale, Rodrigo

BBC Sport Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Inter Miami make Sergio Aguero and David Silva contact, Man Utd make Bruno Fernandes breakthrough, Birmingham receive Jude Bellingham bid, plus more.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Transfer rumours: Fernandes, Rodrigo, Aubameyang, Berge, Piatek, Mari, Sane

Barcelona to rival Man Utd for Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal set Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang price, Sheffield United near £27m signing, plus more.
BBC Sport

Man Utd’s Jude Bellingham transfer bid prompts Bruno Fernandes complaints from fans

Man Utd’s Jude Bellingham transfer bid prompts Bruno Fernandes complaints from fansManchester United have launched a £30m-plus bid for Birmingham City sensation Jude Bellingham - but fans just want Bruno Fernandes snapped up
Daily Star


Tweets about this

LarryCh49598510

Larry Chester RT @LarryCh49598510: David Beckham's Inter Miami 'target Aguero and Silva' and more Man City transfer rumours https://t.co/nVnQtbzNk1 https… 3 days ago

TroyInch

Vickery-Inch RT @ManCityMEN: David Beckham's Inter Miami 'target Aguero and Silva' and more Man City transfer rumours #mcfc https://t.co/aaMTEtDn4x 6 days ago

ManCityMEN

Manchester City News David Beckham's Inter Miami 'target Aguero and Silva' and more Man City transfer rumours #mcfc https://t.co/aaMTEtDn4x 1 week ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News David #Beckham's Inter Miami 'target Aguero and Silva' and more Man City transfer rumours - Manchester Evening News… https://t.co/MSXyCxvpRl 1 week ago

sporttlad

Sporting Times Today's fluff is good at constructionInter Miami have not played a competitive game in MLS yet. In fact, they have… https://t.co/DiWDEKBPdQ 1 week ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours David Beckham's Inter Miami 'target Aguero and Silva' and more Man City transfer rumours https://t.co/0EKT1qNt3S 1 week ago

mcfcnewsapp

MCFC News David Beckham's Inter Miami 'target Aguero and Silva' and more Man City transfer rumours: https://t.co/D7bOlpPAmU 1 week ago

soccetalk

Soccer Talk ⚽️ David Beckham's Inter Miami 'target Aguero and Silva' and more Man City transfer rumours https://t.co/F4l948ohUh https://t.co/XiJzfKGXAn 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.