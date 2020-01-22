Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

University of Evansville fires Walter McCarty as men's basketball coach

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Former NBA player and Kentucky Wildcats national champion Walter McCarty has been fired as the University of Evansville men's basketball head coach.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

KU men's basketball team lands in Topeka after plane lost engine mid-air [Video]KU men's basketball team lands in Topeka after plane lost engine mid-air

KU Hoops is back on the ground in Lawrence after a mid-air scare as the plane the team was flying back from San Jose on, lost one of it’s engines at nearly 30,000 feet.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:52Published

Bill Self addresses media following initial flight with engine trouble [Video]Bill Self addresses media following initial flight with engine trouble

KU men's basketball head coach Bill Self addresses media on Monday, Dec. 30, following the team's return to Kansas from San Jose. The team was on a flight the night before when an engine failed,..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Evansville fires McCarty after more allegations

Evansville announced that it fired coach Walter McCarty after the university received additional allegations of misconduct. He was placed on leave last month...
ESPN

McCarty fired as Evansville investigation continues

The University of Evansville has fired men's basketball coach Walter McCarty after receiving additional reports of misconduct off the court
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.