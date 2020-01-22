Evansville coach McCarty fired amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Walter McCarty has been fired as Evansville’s coach after an investigation revealed additional allegations of off-court misconduct, the university announced Tuesday. McCarty was placed on administrative leave on Dec. 26 so university officials could investigate allegations of sexual misconduct and violations of the school’s Title IX policy. In a statement announcing […]

