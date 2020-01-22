Stephon Dingle WLKY EVANSVILLE HEAD BASKETBALL COACH FIRED AFTER ALLEGATIONS OF SEXUAL MISCONDUCT: Officials said they had received "a… https://t.co/r3EwZnPbvW 25 minutes ago Basketball Stuff "Evansville Coach McCarty Fired Amid Misconduct Allegations" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/MEUvcJqXtW 2 hours ago Ron Bohning Evansville coach Walter McCarty fired amid misconduct allegations https://t.co/ET6GVLkRRb #Sports #Celtics https://t.co/35lj1nDXcD 2 hours ago NBA RadioHOF Walter McCarty Fired As Evansville Coach https://t.co/g5OyWMmVJF https://t.co/WV5zJl5gHe 2 hours ago Tim Evansville announced that it fired coach Walter McCarty after the university received additional allegations of mis… https://t.co/Dsr0qZlppo 3 hours ago PulpNews Crime #Evansville coach #McCarty fired amid misconduct allegations - Jan 22 @ 2:21 AM ET https://t.co/msryu32qJm 4 hours ago Seamus Zarlingo RT @RealGM: Walter McCarty Fired As Evansville Coach https://t.co/9BADlkWExf 4 hours ago RealGM Walter McCarty Fired As Evansville Coach https://t.co/9BADlkWExf 4 hours ago