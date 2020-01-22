Global  

Evansville coach McCarty fired amid misconduct allegations

FOX Sports Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The University of Evansville has fired men's basketball coach Walter McCarty after receiving additional reports of misconduct off the court
Evansville coach McCarty fired amid misconduct allegations

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Walter McCarty has been fired as Evansville’s coach after an investigation revealed additional allegations of off-court misconduct,...
Investigation clears Hawaii men’s volleyball coach

HONOLULU (AP) — The University of Hawaii’s men’s volleyball coach has been cleared following an investigation into allegations he engaged in sexual...
Seattle Times

