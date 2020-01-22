Global  

Arteta marvels at Martinelli´s ´courage´ after brilliant Stamford Bridge goal

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta saluted Gabriel Martinelli’s courage and enthusiasm following the teenager’s exceptional goal in Arsenal’s eventful 2-2 Premier League draw with Chelsea on Tuesday. Martinelli raced from well inside his own half to score on the counter just after the hour at Stamford Bridge, cancelling out Jorginho’s first-half penalty for Chelsea. Arsenal defender David Luiz […]

The post Arteta marvels at Martinelli´s ´courage´ after brilliant Stamford Bridge goal appeared first on Soccer News.
