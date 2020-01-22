Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Australian Open: Heather Watson into second round

BBC Sport Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Britain's Heather Watson showed tremendous fight in blustery conditions to win her Australian Open first-round match against Czech Kristyna Pliskova.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson

Federer expects tough challenge from Johnson 00:53

 Roger Federer thinks his first round opponent at the Australian Open, Steve Johnson will provide an early test

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jazz rocks in Singapore to boost title defence [Video]Jazz rocks in Singapore to boost title defence

Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond stiffens his title defence in the second round of the Singapore Open.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Heather Watson into second round but Dan Evans loses

BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Britain's Heather Watson shows tremendous fight to reach the Australian Open second round before Dan Evans is...
BBC Local News Also reported by •BBC SportNews24WorldNewsZee NewsSifyBBC NewsMid-Day

Tennis: Zverev pledges A$4m for bushfire fund if he wins Australian Open

Alexander Zverev reached the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-4 7-6 (4) 6-3 victory over Marco Cecchinato on Tuesday and promptly pledged to donate...
Reuters Also reported by •News24CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GsyPressSport

Guernsey Press Sport 🎾 Heather Watson is through to the second round of the Australian Open after a come-from-behind 4-6 6-3 6-1 win ove… https://t.co/UorCtl8fnD 2 minutes ago

AidenKnox757

Aiden Knox Australian Open: Heather Watson into second round but Dan Evans loses https://t.co/A4Wla8VweL 8 minutes ago

ForrestCLowder

Forrest C. Lowder Australian Open: Heather Watson into second round but Dan Evans loses https://t.co/i9zrSRgng6 8 minutes ago

dbofbb

Daily Betting Offers Dan Evans denied Novak Djokovic showdown as two Brits remain in Australian Open draw https://t.co/kJIp9y0lz6 8 minutes ago

fbb888

Sports News & Bets Dan Evans was the latest Brit to fall at the Australian Open as he lost 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to Yoshihito Nishioka. https://t.co/ibrYogUQis 8 minutes ago

engelderliebe80

liebes engelchen RT @BBCSport: Britain's Heather Watson showed tremendous fight to reach the Australian Open second round. Here's how she did it ➡ https://… 9 minutes ago

sntcor

Sports News Today ⚽️ Watson joins Dart in second round of Aussie Open https://t.co/NwYuABvETD https://t.co/JcPAWUXPbh 23 minutes ago

HamidMu60973503

Hamid Munir RT @CrazynewsOk: Heather Watson keeps football boyfriend happy with Australian Open progress https://t.co/CHa1FWuOFF 24 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.