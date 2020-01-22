Chinese city shames people for wearing pyjamas

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Officials of a Chinese city, who shamed people for wearing pyjamas in public, have apologised after a public outcry. Suzhou city officials in Anhui province had released pictures of seven people wearing their nightwear, calling it an “uncivilised behaviour” as part of public campaign.
According to the New York Times, wearing pajamas in public is a thing in China.
