Chinese city shames people for wearing pyjamas

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Officials of a Chinese city, who shamed people for wearing pyjamas in public, have apologised after a public outcry. Suzhou city officials in Anhui province had released pictures of seven people wearing their nightwear, calling it an “uncivilised behaviour” as part of public campaign.
News video: Chinese city apologizes for pajama shaming its residents

Chinese city apologizes for pajama shaming its residents 01:21

 SUZHOU, CHINA — Officials in the city of Suzhou in China's Anhui province got all the hate for shaming residents who go out and about in their nightwear. According to the New York Times, wearing pajamas in public is a thing in China. And honestly, can you blame them? Those things are...

Chinese citizens shamed and details shared after wearing pyjamas in public

A Chinese city has publicly shamed residents who they claim were wearing pyjamas in public, releasing their personal details on social media and calling them...
New Zealand Herald

City at center of coronavirus outbreak to suspend outbound travel to contain spreading illness

BEIJING — Wuhan, the central Chinese city of 11 million people where the coronavirus outbreak began last month, has suspended all outbound travel beginning at...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NewsmaxWorldNews

