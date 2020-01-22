Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Who joins Baseball Hall of Fame ballot in 2021? Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter and other Cooperstown longshots

CBS Sports Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
This is good news for holdovers from the 2020 ballot
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

2021 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot: Mark Buehrle, Tim Hudson among the top newcomers

The players debuting on the 2021 ballot retired after the 2015 season.
USATODAY.com

Baseball Hall of Fame voting: Omar Vizquel, Scott Rolen and other players who made gains on 2020 ballot

Some of these players have real momentum toward induction
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.