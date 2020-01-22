Global  

Sarfaraz Khan on Ranji Trophy: It's like a dream

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Sarfaraz Khan slammed an unbeaten 132 while Siddhesh Lad missed his century by two runs to help Mumbai provide a respectable response (353 for five) to Uttar Pradesh's 625 for eight declared. But Mumbai are not out of the woods in their Ranji Trophy game against the 2005-06 Ranji Trophy champions. In fact, the hosts have a long...
