Milwaukee Brewers' Miller Park will become American Family Field in 2021

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The Milwaukee Brewers' ballpark, which has been known as Miller Park since it opened in 2001, will be renamed American Family Field in 2021.
 Miller Park will now be known as "American Family Field."

