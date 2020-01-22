Serena Williams on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Royal family situation: No comments

Morgan Meghan Markle’s only black friend is Serena Williams...we don’t talk about that enough... 47 minutes ago Sinanian RT @TheCut: “Yeah. I have absolutely no comments on anything with that. But good try. You tried. You did good” https://t.co/LCxrK2jUSe 1 hour ago The Cut “Yeah. I have absolutely no comments on anything with that. But good try. You tried. You did good” https://t.co/LCxrK2jUSe 1 hour ago anodyne RT @DishNation: A reporter tried to test #SerenaWilliams' friendship with #MeghanMarkle to see if she would spill any tea, but she wasn't h… 2 hours ago Wanda RT @MSNSouthAfrica: Report: Serena Williams Not Here to Discuss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry https://t.co/RScOg1Ces2 2 hours ago Sandra Crespo Serena Williams Has Slick Response To Meghan Markle Question https://t.co/pJcgZb1PtX via @Yahoo. Priceless! 2 hours ago FOX 4 MORE Pon de Breakup! Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend call it quits. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get flirty and… https://t.co/4KSLTCT75Z 2 hours ago The Loop Serena Williams asked about Meghan Markle at the Australian Open https://t.co/hDL9quv3Qw 2 hours ago