Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Serena Williams on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Royal family situation: No comments

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
American tennis great Serena Williams has made it clear that she will not be commenting on her friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's split from the British royal family. The royal couple recently revealed their intention to give up their royal titles and move to Canada.

And Serena, 38, who is currently in Melbourne for the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry Speaks Publicly For First Time Since Split With Royal Family

Prince Harry Speaks Publicly For First Time Since Split With Royal Family 02:07

 CBS4's Ian Lee shares more on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary [Video]Meghan's father defends reputation in new documentary

The estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has sought to defend his reputation in a new documentary to be broadcast on Wednesday, but said he fears he will never speak to his daughter or her..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:21Published

Lisa Nandy Puts Piers Morgan In His Place Over Meghan Markle Comments [Video]Lisa Nandy Puts Piers Morgan In His Place Over Meghan Markle Comments

Lisa Nandy Puts Piers Morgan In His Place Over Meghan Markle Comments

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth's aides finalize 'Megxit' deal, formal announcement 'imminent': report

Queen Elizabeth's aides have been tirelessly working over the last few days to finalize an announcement about how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will exit the...
FOXNews.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘were bullied out of the royal family,’ author claims

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry will no longer use their royal titles following their “Megxit” deal — but did one member of the British royal...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

itsMissMORGAN

Morgan Meghan Markle’s only black friend is Serena Williams...we don’t talk about that enough... 47 minutes ago

ReSinanian

Sinanian RT @TheCut: “Yeah. I have absolutely no comments on anything with that. But good try. You tried. You did good” https://t.co/LCxrK2jUSe 1 hour ago

TheCut

The Cut “Yeah. I have absolutely no comments on anything with that. But good try. You tried. You did good” https://t.co/LCxrK2jUSe 1 hour ago

DiChristine

anodyne RT @DishNation: A reporter tried to test #SerenaWilliams' friendship with #MeghanMarkle to see if she would spill any tea, but she wasn't h… 2 hours ago

Wanda89986158

Wanda RT @MSNSouthAfrica: Report: Serena Williams Not Here to Discuss Meghan Markle and Prince Harry https://t.co/RScOg1Ces2 2 hours ago

ArtSceneSC

Sandra Crespo Serena Williams Has Slick Response To Meghan Markle Question https://t.co/pJcgZb1PtX via @Yahoo. Priceless! 2 hours ago

FOX4MORE

FOX 4 MORE Pon de Breakup! Rihanna and her billionaire boyfriend call it quits. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston get flirty and… https://t.co/4KSLTCT75Z 2 hours ago

theloopca

The Loop Serena Williams asked about Meghan Markle at the Australian Open https://t.co/hDL9quv3Qw 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.