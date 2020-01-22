Global  

U-19 World Cup: India bowl out Japan for 41 runs and win by 10 wickets; enter quarters

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
*Bloemfontein:* Defending champions India outclassed debutants Japan by 10 wickets in their second match to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday. Opting to field first, four-time champions India bowled out a hapless Japan for 41 runs in 22.5 overs with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking four...
