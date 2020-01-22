U-19 World Cup: India bowl out Japan for 41 runs and win by 10 wickets; enter quarters
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () *Bloemfontein:* Defending champions India outclassed debutants Japan by 10 wickets in their second match to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday. Opting to field first, four-time champions India bowled out a hapless Japan for 41 runs in 22.5 overs with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi taking four...
The Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Thursday said handling pressure would be crucial in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, something that her side couldn’t do in the last two global showpieces.
Chief Justice of India was seen playing cricket in Nagpur. CJI SA Bobde scored 18 runs as part of the Judges XI team. CJI and his team were playing against High Court Bar Association (HCBA) XI. Bobde's..
