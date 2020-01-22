Global  

Arsenal showed spirit, character, fight: Arteta after draw against Chelsea

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
London [UK], Jan 22 (ANI): After managing a draw against Chelsea, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he is proud as they showed spirit, character, fight and leadership.
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Arteta: Chelsea game is must-win for Arsenal

Arteta: Chelsea game is must-win for Arsenal 01:57

 Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have to beat Chelsea if they are to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit [Video]Arteta proud of Arsenal spirit

Mikel Arteta praised Arsenal's never-say-die spirit after they claimed a dramatic 2-2 draw against Chelsea despite having David Luiz sent off.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:03Published

Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels [Video]Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels

Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea. Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mikel Arteta pleased with Arsenal's 'spirit, character and fight' after last-gasp draw at Chelsea

Hector Bellerin equalised three minutes after opposing captain Cesar Azpilicueta thought he had claimed a victory for the hosts
Independent

Arsenal showed long-dormant character at Chelsea

"Resilient" has not often been a term used to describe Arsenal, but they were just that in their draw at Chelsea, thanks in part to Mikel Arteta.
ESPN


