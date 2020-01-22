Global  

Wozniacki rallies to tame Yastremska in Melbourne

Reuters Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Caroline Wozniacki refused to be rushed into retirement on Wednesday as the former world number one fought back from 5-1 down in the first set to beat Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska 7-5 7-5 in the second round of the Australian Open.
