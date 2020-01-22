Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man Utd’s Jude Bellingham transfer bid prompts Bruno Fernandes complaints from fans

Daily Star Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Man Utd’s Jude Bellingham transfer bid prompts Bruno Fernandes complaints from fansManchester United have launched a £30m-plus bid for Birmingham City sensation Jude Bellingham - but fans just want Bruno Fernandes snapped up
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Fernandes to Man Utd could be brinkmanship' [Video]'Fernandes to Man Utd could be brinkmanship'

Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth gives the low-down on Bruno Fernandes' proposed transfer from Sporting CP to Manchester United.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:48Published

Premier League transfer round-up: Manchetser United in talks over Bruno Fernandes [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Manchetser United in talks over Bruno Fernandes

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Manchester United look set to move for Bruno Fernandes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward’s transfer request could scupper Bruno Fernandes deal

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward’s transfer request could scupper Bruno Fernandes dealBruno Fernandes’ transfer to Manchester United has stalled with the two clubs failing to agree on fees and bonus payments
Daily Star

Manchester United transfer news: Updates on Bruno Fernandes, scouts watch Declan Rice, latest on Birmingham’s Jude Bellingham

Manchester United look set to make at least one signing in the January transfer window. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in need of reinforcements to aid their...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

azizur655

Md Azizur Rahman Man Utd’s Jude Bellingham transfer bid prompts Bruno Fernandes complaints from fans https://t.co/KXjvQYnHe5 3 hours ago

kwekumanchester

Kweku Manchester RT @MUnitedNewsNow: Trending: Man Utd’s Jude Bellingham transfer bid prompts Bruno Fernandes complaints from fans https://t.co/k7NTIiNgPi 3 hours ago

DailyStar_Sport

Daily Star Sport Man Utd’s Jude Bellingham transfer bid prompts Bruno Fernandes complaints from fans #MUFC https://t.co/0dc6qpmIHB https://t.co/jMWRF4K0Ms 4 hours ago

MUnitedNewsNow

Man United News Now ⚽️ Trending: Man Utd’s Jude Bellingham transfer bid prompts Bruno Fernandes complaints from fans https://t.co/k7NTIiNgPi 5 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Man Utd's Jude Bellingham transfer bid prompts Bruno Fernandes complaints from fans https://t.co/SlhZPNxF6T 5 hours ago

fbbsix

Super League Man Utd's Jude Bellingham transfer bid prompts Bruno Fernandes complaints from fans https://t.co/c1Nve0KqxY 5 hours ago

UnitedNewsApp

United News App Daily Star: Man Utd’s Jude Bellingham transfer bid prompts Bruno Fernandes complaints from fans… https://t.co/uPu568tnsh 6 hours ago

ManUtdLatestCom

Man Utd Latest Man Utd’s Jude Bellingham transfer bid prompts Bruno Fernandes complaints from fans #mufc #ManUtd https://t.co/qhLVRM49lU 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.