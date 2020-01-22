Global  

Royal Rumble: These WWE superstars made the crowd go crazy with the loudest pops

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Royal Rumble: These WWE superstars made the crowd go crazy with the loudest popsThe WWE Royal Rumble is all set to take place on January 26, 2020, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. This will be the 33rd annual Royal Rumble in WWE.

Over the years, many WWE superstars have had mixed reactions during the Rumble match. While some faced major booing, other superstars have received a huge pop (chant) from...
News video: WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?

WWE Royal Rumble Preview and Predictions: Will Brock Lesnar Go The Distance? 06:46

 Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday. Katie Johnston reports.

Becky Lynch, John Cena and more WWE superstars who had HUGE Royal Rumble pops

We could be set for huge pops at this Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. From returning wrestlers to just being a big name in the match, the WWE Universe have...
talkSPORT

WWE superstar Mandy Rose suffers wardrobe malfunction at Royal Rumble

WWE superstar Mandy Rose suffers wardrobe malfunction at Royal RumbleWWE superstar Mandy Rose took part in Sunday's Royal Rumble in Houston and wowed viewers with her skimpy golden outfit
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT

