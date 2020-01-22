Global  

Alexander Zverev pledges to donate Australia prize money to bushfire relief

Mid-Day Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Alexander Zverev vowed to donate his prize money to bushfire relief if he picks up the Australian Open's Aus$4.12 million ($2.83 million) winner's cheque after he swept into the second round Tuesday.

The German seventh seed had a miserable build-up to the opening Grand Slam of the year, crashing spectacularly in...
Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Zverev pledges Australian Open prize money to bushfire relief

Alexander Zverev vowed to donate his money to bushfire relief if he picks up the Australian Open's winner's cheque after he swept into the second round.
News24

Tennis: Zverev pledges A$4m for bushfire fund if he wins Australian Open

Alexander Zverev reached the second round of the Australian Open with a 6-4 7-6 (4) 6-3 victory over Marco Cecchinato on Tuesday and promptly pledged to donate...
Reuters


