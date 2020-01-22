Alexander Zverev pledges to donate Australia prize money to bushfire relief

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

*Melbourne:* Alexander Zverev vowed to donate his prize money to bushfire relief if he picks up the Australian Open's Aus$4.12 million ($2.83 million) winner's cheque after he swept into the second round Tuesday.



The German seventh seed had a miserable build-up to the opening Grand Slam of the year, crashing spectacularly in...


