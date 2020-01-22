Global  

Novak Djokovic advances to third-round of Australia Open

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 22 (ANI): Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic on Wednesday advanced to the third round of Australia Open.
Aus Open: Djokovic thumps Ito to enter 3rd round

Melbourne, Jan 22 (IANS) Defending champion Novak Djokovic on Wednesday entered the third round of the Australian Open after cruising past Japanese wildcard...
Sify Also reported by •Zee NewsBBC SportCBC.caHindu

Djokovic avoids wildcard slip-up at Australian Open

Defending champion Novak Djokovic banished the ghosts of wildcards past by despatching Japan's Tatsuma Ito 6-1 6-4 6-2 to sail into the third round of the...
Reuters Also reported by •Zee NewsSifyCBC.caSeattle Times

