Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Burnley

The Sport Review Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is tipping Burnley to hold Manchester United to a score draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Manchester United will be eager to return to winning ways against Burnley after losing 2-0 to Premier League leaders Liverpool FC at Anfield on Sunday evening. Virgil van Dijk broke the deadlock in the 14th minute […]

The post Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Burnley appeared first on The Sport Review.
News video: Manchester United v Burnley: Premier League match preview

Manchester United v Burnley: Premier League match preview 01:23

 In in-depth look at Manchester United's Premier League match against Burnley, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men look to avoid three league defeats in four outings.

