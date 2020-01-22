Global  

Kansas basketball fight vs. Kansas State: What to know, what happened in brawl between Jayhawks and Wildcats

CBS Sports Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
A look at eight relevant moments that happened before, during and after Tuesday's events
Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Published
Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players

Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players 01:03

 Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players

Fight breaks out at Sunflower Showdown [Video]Fight breaks out at Sunflower Showdown

The Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and the University of Kansas ended in a brawl Tuesday night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

KU men's basketball team lands in Topeka after plane lost engine mid-air [Video]KU men's basketball team lands in Topeka after plane lost engine mid-air

KU Hoops is back on the ground in Lawrence after a mid-air scare as the plane the team was flying back from San Jose on, lost one of it’s engines at nearly 30,000 feet.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Massive Brawl Breaks Out Between Kansas, Kansas State Players After Game

All hell broke loose at the end of the Kansas vs. Kansas State game on Tuesday ... with the players getting in a bench-clearing brawl. It all got started in the...
TMZ.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comDenver PostSeattle Times

