Here's Big Bash League finals format explained

Sify Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Melbourne [Australia], Jan 22 (ANI): The ongoing Big Bash League's (BBL) finals format will allow the top two teams with a double chance to reach the final.
Thunder through to finals as Renegades freeze the Heat

The Melbourne Renegades’ dismal season ended on a high as they denied the Brisbane Heat a Big Bash League finals berth.
The Age

Sport24.co.za | Morkel joins Perth Scorchers in Big Bash

The Perth Scorchers have locked in star South African fast bowler Morne Morkel for their final matches of the 2019/20 Big Bash League campaign.
News24


