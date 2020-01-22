Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cricket: Ross Taylor backs Kane Williamson to remain Black Caps captain for all formats

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Cricket: Ross Taylor backs Kane Williamson to remain Black Caps captain for all formatsRoss Taylor has jumped to the defence of Kane Williamson, claiming the Black Caps captain still has plenty to offer the team.Following last month's Boxing Day test where New Zealand was crushed by Australia, former Black Caps captain...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Doors Open At Ross Park Mall For Black Friday [Video]Doors Open At Ross Park Mall For Black Friday

The doors have opened at Ross Park Mall, and the Black Friday shoppers are already pouring in; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kane Williamson on captaincy: Ready for any eventuality

*Auckland:* Kane Williamson on Thursday hinted that he is open to stepping aside as New Zealand captain if such a move serves the team better in the wake of the...
Mid-Day

Cricket: All Black Jordie Barrett stuns former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming with cracking delivery in Black Clash T20

Cricket: All Black Jordie Barrett stuns former Black Caps captain Stephen Fleming with cracking delivery in Black Clash T20Whether it's dodging opponents on the rugby field, sculling beers at the MCG or taking the new white ball - Jordie Barrett never seems to be far from the...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.